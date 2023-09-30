As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Steelers are only 13th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3500), but 11th-best according to computer rankings.

The Steelers were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 12th-biggest change in the entire league.

The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.8%.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Steelers' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Steelers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (387 yards allowed per game), the Steelers have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL by putting up 275.7 yards per game.

The Steelers are totaling 18.7 points per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 18th defensively with 23.3 points allowed per game.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has four touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 59.6% for 689 yards (229.7 per game).

In the passing game, George Pickens has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 238 yards (79.3 per game).

In the passing game, Calvin Austin III has scored one time, hauling in nine balls for 119 yards (39.7 per game).

In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth has scored two times, catching five balls for 46 yards (15.3 per game).

In three games for the Steelers, T.J. Watt has totaled 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.