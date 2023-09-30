The UCF Knights (3-1) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Baylor Bears (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by averaging 38.3 points per game. The Knights rank 44th on defense (20 points allowed per game). With 404.8 total yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 62nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 79th, allowing 376 total yards per game.

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

UCF vs. Baylor Key Statistics

UCF Baylor 565 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.8 (72nd) 347 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (76th) 260.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.8 (85th) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (45th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has thrown for 638 yards (159.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 80 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 289 yards on the ground.

RJ Harvey has 156 yards as a receiver (39.0 per game) on seven catches with two touchdowns, while also piling up 70.8 rush yards per game and five touchdowns on the ground.

Kobe Hudson's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 219 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 647 yards (161.8 yards per game) while completing 49.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has rushed for 160 yards on 36 carries so far this year.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 134 yards across 28 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. paces his team with 223 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

Hal Presley has caught 11 passes and compiled 172 receiving yards (43.0 per game).

Drake Dabney's 17 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.