Among the options on the Week 5 Big 12 college football slate, Iowa State (+20) against Oklahoma is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Kansas vs. Texas matchup. See even more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!

Best Week 5 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa State +20 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners

Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 12.1 points

Oklahoma by 12.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Baylor +12.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: Baylor Bears at UCF Knights

Baylor Bears at UCF Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 6.4 points

UCF by 6.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: West Virginia +14 vs. TCU

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs

West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Favorite & Spread: TCU by 8.3 points

TCU by 8.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 5 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 61.5 - Kansas vs. Texas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns

Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 53.3 points

53.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Cincinnati vs. BYU

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars Projected Total: 55 points

55 points Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: September 29

September 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51 - Houston vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Total: 55.5 points

55.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 5 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 4-0 (1-0 Big 12) 35.0 / 12.5 432.8 / 298.5 Oklahoma 4-0 (1-0 Big 12) 46.8 / 8.5 506.8 / 310.8 Kansas 4-0 (1-0 Big 12) 37.8 / 22.8 463.0 / 296.8 Kansas State 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) 39.5 / 18.5 482.3 / 337.5 TCU 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) 38.3 / 20.3 501.0 / 377.5 West Virginia 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) 27.0 / 18.5 348.5 / 311.0 UCF 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) 38.3 / 20.0 565.0 / 347.0 BYU 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) 30.0 / 21.3 324.5 / 326.5 Iowa State 2-2 (1-0 Big 12) 21.0 / 16.5 308.3 / 292.5 Houston 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) 27.3 / 25.0 395.3 / 407.3 Oklahoma State 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) 22.0 / 23.8 343.5 / 371.3 Cincinnati 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) 30.8 / 21.3 488.0 / 336.8 Texas Tech 1-3 (0-1 Big 12) 29.3 / 24.0 406.0 / 347.5 Baylor 1-3 (0-1 Big 12) 20.0 / 26.8 404.8 / 376.0

Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.