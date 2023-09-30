Big 12 foes square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under for the contest is set at 52.

TCU owns the 47th-ranked defense this year (20.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with 38.3 points per game. West Virginia is posting 27.0 points per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 18.5 points per game (32nd-ranked) on defense.

West Virginia vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

TCU vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -14 -115 -105 52 -110 -110 -600 +425

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Out of West Virginia's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

West Virginia has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

West Virginia has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +425 on the moneyline.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards on 55.3% passing while recording four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 105 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 64 times for 287 yards (71.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Anderson has run for 125 yards across 36 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has racked up 196 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has put up a 146-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on 17 targets.

Devin Carter's 14 targets have resulted in eight catches for 111 yards.

Tomiwa Durojaiye leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and three tackles.

Lee Kpogba is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 19 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Beanie Bishop has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

