Allen Robinson II did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Robinson's stats can be found on this page.

Robinson's season stats include 100 yards on 11 receptions (9.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 15 times.

Allen Robinson II Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Steelers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Gunner Olszewski (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Connor Heyward (DNP/ankle): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Steelers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Robinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 11 100 33 0 9.1

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0

