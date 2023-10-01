Will Allen Robinson II Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Allen Robinson II did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Robinson's stats can be found on this page.
Robinson's season stats include 100 yards on 11 receptions (9.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 15 times.
Allen Robinson II Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Steelers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Gunner Olszewski (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Connor Heyward (DNP/ankle): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Steelers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|11
|100
|33
|0
|9.1
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|8
|5
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|4
|4
|24
|0
