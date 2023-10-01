Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Ravens Game – Week 4
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) host an AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, so check out our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Browns vs. Ravens?
When is Browns vs. Ravens?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.4 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Baltimore has played as an underdog of +114 or more once this season and won that game.
Who will win? The Browns or Ravens?
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (+2.5)
- The Browns have covered the spread twice over three games with a set spread.
- Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Ravens have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Baltimore is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Browns vs. Ravens matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38.5)
- Cleveland and Baltimore average 9.5 more points between them than the over/under of 38.5 for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 29 points per game, 9.5 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
- Out of the Browns' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- The Ravens have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|53.3
|1
|19.3
|2
Lamar Jackson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|202.7
|2
|64.3
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
