The Cleveland Browns (2-1) will meet AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens (2-1), on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.



Browns vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have led after the first quarter in two games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up zero points on average in the first quarter.

In all three games this year, the Ravens have led after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing four points on average in the second quarter.

The Ravens have been outscored in the second quarter two times and won one time in three games this season.

3rd Quarter

In three games this year, the Browns have won the third quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging six points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In three contests this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in every single game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering zero points on average in that quarter.

After three games this year, the Ravens have lost the fourth quarter one time and tied two times.

Browns vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been leading after the first half in all three games this year, and they've gone 2-1 in those games.

The Ravens have led after the first half in two games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in all three games this season.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering two points on average in the second half.

Out of three games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and tied one time (1-0).

