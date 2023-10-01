The Washington Commanders have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the league as of October 1.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Commanders lower (23rd in the league) than the computer rankings do (21st).

The Commanders have had the ninth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +12500.

The Commanders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington hasn won once against the spread this year.

One Commanders game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Offensively, the Commanders rank 22nd in the NFL with 288.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total defense (331.7 yards allowed per contest).

On offense, the Commanders rank 19th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in points allowed (331.7 points allowed per contest).

Commanders Impact Players

In three games, Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 216 yards (72.0 per game) and two TDs.

Also, Robinson has three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), completing 65.7%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in three games.

Also, Howell has rushed for 42 yards and one score.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 126 yards (42.0 per game).

In three games, Curtis Samuel has 10 catches for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero scores.

Montez Sweat has been wreaking havoc on defense, collecting 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Commanders.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +40000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +12500 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +8000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +12500 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +550 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

