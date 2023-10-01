Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Washington Commanders have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the league as of October 1.
Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Commanders lower (23rd in the league) than the computer rankings do (21st).
- The Commanders have had the ninth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +12500.
- The Commanders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington hasn won once against the spread this year.
- One Commanders game (out of three) has hit the over this season.
- The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Offensively, the Commanders rank 22nd in the NFL with 288.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total defense (331.7 yards allowed per contest).
- On offense, the Commanders rank 19th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in points allowed (331.7 points allowed per contest).
Commanders Impact Players
- In three games, Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 216 yards (72.0 per game) and two TDs.
- Also, Robinson has three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.
- Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), completing 65.7%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in three games.
- Also, Howell has rushed for 42 yards and one score.
- In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 126 yards (42.0 per game).
- In three games, Curtis Samuel has 10 catches for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero scores.
- Montez Sweat has been wreaking havoc on defense, collecting 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Commanders.
Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Commanders Player Futures
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|L 37-3
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.