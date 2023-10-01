In Week 4 action at Lincoln Financial Field, the Washington Commanders' Curtis Samuel will face the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Reed Blankenship. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington receivers versus the Eagles' pass defense.

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX

Curtis Samuel Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 14.6 4.9 61 145 5.03

Curtis Samuel vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Curtis Samuel & the Commanders' Offense

Curtis Samuel's 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 catches on 12 targets.

Through the air, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing eighth-last in the NFL with 547 total passing yards (182.3 per game). It also ranks 24th in yards per attempt (5.5).

The Commanders have totaled 58 points this season, ranking 19th in the league with 19.3 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 866 total yards (288.7 per contest).

Washington ranks 21st in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 33 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 11 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 45.8%.

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 18 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

In the air, Philadelphia has allowed 785 passing yards, or 261.7 per game -- that's the eighth-highest amount in the NFL.

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 19.7 per game, ninth-best in the league.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Curtis Samuel vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Curtis Samuel Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 12 10 Def. Targets Receptions 10 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 127 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 42.3 9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 41 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.