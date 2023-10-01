The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 4 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Njoku score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Njoku will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has posted a 92-yard season thus far (30.7 yards per game), hauling in 10 balls on 11 targets.

Having played three games this season, Njoku has not tallied a TD reception.

David Njoku Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0

Rep David Njoku with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.