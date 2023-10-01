If you're looking for David Njoku's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Njoku has been targeted 11 times and has 10 catches for 92 yards (9.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

David Njoku Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Reported Injury: Face

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Browns.

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 10 92 77 0 9.2

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0

