Will Deshaun Watson Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deshaun Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Watson's season stats include 678 passing yards (226.0 per game). He is 65-for-102 (63.7%), with four touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has 15 carries for 83 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Watson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Deshaun Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Watson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|65
|102
|63.7%
|678
|4
|2
|6.6
|15
|83
|1
Watson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|16
|29
|154
|1
|1
|5
|45
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|22
|40
|235
|1
|1
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|27
|33
|289
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
Rep Deshaun Watson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.