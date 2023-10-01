Should you bet on Donovan Peoples-Jones getting into the end zone in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has racked up 68 yards receiving (22.7 per game), reeling in five passes on 10 targets.

Peoples-Jones, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0

