When the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Houston Texans in Week 4, George Pickens will face a Texans pass defense featuring Steven Nelson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Steelers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 29.8 9.9 21 62 7.53

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

George Pickens vs. Steven Nelson Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens leads his squad with 238 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Looking at the passing game, Pittsburgh is averaging 208.7 yards (626 total), which ranks the team No. 17 in the NFL.

The Steelers score 18.7 points per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 34.7 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Steelers rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 12 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 92.3%.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has a team-leading one interception to go along with eight tackles and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston is 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (670) and third in passing TDs allowed (two).

This year, the Texans are ceding 24.3 points per game (22nd in NFL) and 340.7 total yards per game (16th).

No player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Houston this season.

Two players have hauled in a touchdown against the Texans this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Pickens vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

George Pickens Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 23 7 Def. Targets Receptions 13 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.3 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 238 8 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.3 2.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 116 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.