George Pickens vs. Steven Nelson: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Houston Texans in Week 4, George Pickens will face a Texans pass defense featuring Steven Nelson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Steelers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans
|29.8
|9.9
|21
|62
|7.53
George Pickens vs. Steven Nelson Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens leads his squad with 238 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Looking at the passing game, Pittsburgh is averaging 208.7 yards (626 total), which ranks the team No. 17 in the NFL.
- The Steelers score 18.7 points per game, 22nd in the NFL.
- Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 34.7 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Steelers rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 12 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 92.3%.
Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense
- Steven Nelson has a team-leading one interception to go along with eight tackles and three passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston is 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (670) and third in passing TDs allowed (two).
- This year, the Texans are ceding 24.3 points per game (22nd in NFL) and 340.7 total yards per game (16th).
- No player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Houston this season.
- Two players have hauled in a touchdown against the Texans this season.
George Pickens vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Steven Nelson
|Rec. Targets
|23
|7
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|13
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.3
|5
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|238
|8
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|79.3
|2.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|116
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
