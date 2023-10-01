Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Ford's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Ford has rushed for 160 yards on 41 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has five catches (seven targets) for 58 yards.

Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Browns have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Kareem Hunt (DNP/ribs): 5 Rush Att; 13 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 2 Rec; 22 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023

1:00 PM

Ford 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 41 160 1 3.9 7 5 58 2

Ford Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1

