Will Jerome Ford Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Ford's stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Ford has rushed for 160 yards on 41 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has five catches (seven targets) for 58 yards.
Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Browns have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Kareem Hunt (DNP/ribs): 5 Rush Att; 13 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 2 Rec; 22 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ford 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|41
|160
|1
|3.9
|7
|5
|58
|2
Ford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
