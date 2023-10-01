Sunday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) and the Miami Marlins (84-76) facing off at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:05 PM ET on October 1.

The probable pitchers are Andre Jackson (1-3) for the Pirates and Ryan Weathers for the Marlins.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Pirates have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 19 (67.9%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 13-7, a 65% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 689 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

Pirates Schedule