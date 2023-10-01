Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field on Sunday at PNC Park against Andre Jackson, who starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 3:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Pirates have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +115 9 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates are 19-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 13-7 record (winning 65% of its games).

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Pittsburgh has combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times this season for an 88-70-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-42 37-44 26-34 49-51 50-57 25-28

