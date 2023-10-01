Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Miami Marlins aiming to take down Jared Triolo and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball this season (159).

Pittsburgh's .392 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in runs scored with 689 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Pirates' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.388).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (13-9) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 210 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Keller has registered 18 quality starts this year.

Keller is aiming for his 32nd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 32 appearances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies L 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Edward Cabrera 9/30/2023 Marlins L 7-3 Home Quinn Priester JT Chargois 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

