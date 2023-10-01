Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Texans Game – Week 4
Best bets are available for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) visit the Houston Texans (1-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Steelers vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Steelers vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.1 points) is a little bit less than the 3-point edge BetMGM gives to the Steelers, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 61.8%.
- The Steelers are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter.
- The Texans have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Houston has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +136 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Steelers or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+3)
- The Steelers have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).
- The Texans have covered the spread one time this year (1-2-0).
- Houston has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Steelers vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- These teams average a combined 40.7 points per game, 0.8 less points than the over/under of 41.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 47.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the over/under in this game.
- In the Steelers' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- The Texans have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.