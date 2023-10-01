The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) will face off against the Houston Texans (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 42 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Steelers and the Texans and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Steelers vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Steelers have been losing after the first quarter two times and have been knotted up one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up nine points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Texans have been winning in one game and have been behind in two games.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In three games this year, the Steelers have been outscored in the third quarter two times and won one time.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering five points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

The Texans have been outscored in the third quarter in every single game this season (three games).

4th Quarter

In three games this season, the Steelers have been outscored in the fourth quarter in every game.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging zero points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing seven points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Texans have won the fourth quarter in two games. They have tied one game.

Steelers vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have led one time (1-0 in those games) and have been behind two times (1-1).

Out of three games this season, the Texans have been winning after the first half one time and have trailed after the first half two times.

2nd Half

In three contests this season, the Steelers have been outscored in the second half in all of them. They own a 2-1 record in those games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12 points on average in the second half.

Regarding second-half scoring this season, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game and have been outscored in the second half in two games.

