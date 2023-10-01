Our computer model projects a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Steelers rank 22nd in scoring offense (18.7 points per game) and 18th in scoring defense (23.3 points allowed per game) this season. The Texans are putting up 22 points per game on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 24.3 points per contest (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Steelers vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+3) Over (42) Steelers 23, Texans 22

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Steelers a 60.0% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, one Pittsburgh game has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 42 points, 0.8 higher than the average total in Steelers games this season.

The Texans have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have been an underdog by 3 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Houston games have hit the over twice this season.

This season, Texans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.3, which is 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 18.7 23.3 16.5 26 23 18 Houston 22 24.3 20 31 23 21

