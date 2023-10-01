The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) and the Houston Texans (1-2) play at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Steelers Insights

The Steelers score 18.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Texans surrender per contest (24.3).

The Steelers average 275.7 yards per game, 65 fewer yards than the 340.7 the Texans allow per contest.

This season, Pittsburgh piles up 67 rushing yards per game, 50.3 fewer than Houston allows per contest (117.3).

The Steelers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Texans.

Steelers Away Performance

On the road last season, Pittsburgh picked up fewer passing yards (197.8 per game) than overall (200.6). It also allowed more passing yards (237.2 per game) than overall (222.3).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland W 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas W 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville - CBS

