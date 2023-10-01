Steelers vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Texans (1-2) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Texans, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Steelers vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Steelers
|3
|42
|-150
|+125
Steelers vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh's matchups this year have an average point total of 41.2, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Steelers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- For the first time this year, the Steelers are moneyline favorites.
- Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.
Houston Texans
- The Texans have combined with their opponent to score more than 42 points just twice this season.
- The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 42.3, 0.3 more points than this game's total.
- The Texans have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).
- The Texans have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Houston is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
Steelers vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Steelers
|18.7
|22
|23.3
|17
|41.2
|1
|3
|Texans
|22
|18
|24.3
|20
|42.3
|2
|3
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.0
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.7
|21.0
|23.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|40.0
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.7
|21.0
|26.5
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
