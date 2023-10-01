Steelers vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to oddsmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the Houston Texans (1-2). For this game, the over/under has been set at 42 points.
The Steelers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Texans. The recent betting insights and trends for the Texans can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Steelers.
Steelers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-3)
|42
|-150
|+125
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-3)
|41.5
|-144
|+122
FanDuel
Pittsburgh vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- The Steelers had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater last season.
- Pittsburgh had seven of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
- Houston beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Texans were an underdog by 3 points or more 16 times last year, and covered the spread in eight of those games.
- There were seven Houston games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
