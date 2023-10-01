Today's WNBA Playoff slate has just one game -- the New York Liberty squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 27-13

27-13 NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first) NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 NYL Odds to Win: -221

-221 CON Odds to Win: +177

+177 Total: 160.5 points

