How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

