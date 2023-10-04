Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 4.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Browns considerably higher (11th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (19th).
- The Browns' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+3500) compared to the start of the season (+3500).
- The Browns' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.8%.
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Browns have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.
- The Browns have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing just 196.8 yards per game. They rank 19th on offense (316.3 yards per game).
- The Browns rank 21st in points scored this season (19.0 points per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15.0 points allowed per game.
Browns Impact Players
- Deshaun Watson has four TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 63.7% for 678 yards (226.0 per game).
- In addition, Watson has rushed for 83 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Jerome Ford has scored one touchdown and picked up 186 yards (46.5 per game).
- Also, Ford has 10 receptions for 77 yards and two TDs.
- In four games, Amari Cooper has 18 receptions for 259 yards (64.8 per game) and one score.
- On the ground, Pierre Strong Jr. has scored one time and gained 77 yards (19.3 per game).
- On defense, Myles Garrett has helped set the tone with 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Browns Player Futures
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+3500
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|L 26-22
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|W 27-3
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|L 28-3
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+500
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+50000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.