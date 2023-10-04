As of October 4 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Commanders are 23rd in the league. They are way higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Commanders have had the 10th-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +12500.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Commanders have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Commanders' four games have gone over the point total.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Washington has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Offensively, the Commanders rank 20th in the NFL with 307.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total defense (352.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Commanders sport the 17th-ranked scoring offense this season (22.3 points per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 30 points allowed per game.

Commanders Impact Players

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has three TDs and has gained 261 yards (65.3 per game).

Also, Robinson has five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Howell has passed for 961 yards (240.3 per game), completing 67.1%, with four touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

In addition, Howell has run for 82 yards and one score.

In four games, Terry McLaurin has 21 receptions for 212 yards (53.0 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel has scored zero times, catching 17 balls for 178 yards (44.5 per game).

In four games for the Commanders, Kamren Curl has recorded 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +75000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +700 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears - +50000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +10000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +20000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +12500 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +20000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +900 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +500 18 January 7 Cowboys - +900

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.