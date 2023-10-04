Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Pittsburgh Steelers are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +650
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Steelers are 17th in the NFL. They are one spot below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Steelers' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 15th-biggest change.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Steelers have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.
- The Steelers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.
- The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Pittsburgh has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- It's been a difficult stretch for the Steelers, who rank fourth-worst in total offense (263 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (403 yards per game allowed) in 2023.
- The Steelers rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this season.
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has passed for 803 yards (200.8 per game), completing 60.6%, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.
- George Pickens has 16 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- On the ground, Najee Harris has scored zero TDs and picked up 210 yards (52.5 per game).
- In four games, Jaylen Warren has rushed for 84 yards (21.0 per game) and zero scores.
- As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has collected 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six sacks in his four games.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+500
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|L 30-6
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
