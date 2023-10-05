Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 115.5 per game.

In the running game, Gibson has posted 54 rushing yards on 13 attempts (13.5 ypg) this year. As a receiver, Gibson has tacked on eight catches for 68 yards.

Gibson vs. the Bears

Gibson vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Bears give up 115.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Bears' defense is ranked 18th in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 22.5 (-120)

Gibson Rushing Insights

Gibson has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in four opportunities this season.

The Commanders have passed 60.3% of the time and run 39.7% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 14.1% of his team's 92 rushing attempts this season (13).

Gibson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in four games.

He has three red zone carries for 14.3% of the team share (his team runs on 55.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Gibson Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Gibson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Gibson has received 7.1% of his team's 140 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has 68 receiving yards on 10 targets to rank 82nd in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Having played four games this year, Gibson has not tallied a TD reception.

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

