West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Barbour County, West Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Barbour County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Philip Barbour High School at East Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
