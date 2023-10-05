Jahan Dotson has a favorable matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears in Week 5 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears concede 267.8 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Dotson's stat line this season reveals 14 catches for 110 yards and one score. He averages 27.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Dotson vs. the Bears

Dotson vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Dotson will square off against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears allow 267.8 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Bears have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.5 per game). The Bears' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Commanders Player Previews

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

After four attempts, Dotson will be aiming to hit the over on a receiving yards over/under for the first time this season.

Dotson has 17.9% of his team's target share (25 targets on 140 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 4.4 yards per target (131st in NFL).

In one of four games this season, Dotson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Dotson has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

