If you reside in Marion County, West Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Philip Barbour High School at East Fairmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Fairmont, WV

Fairmont, WV Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Elkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Elkins, WV

Elkins, WV Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Philip Barbour High School at East Fairmont High School