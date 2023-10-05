As of October 5 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Steelers are 17th in the league. They are one spot below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.

The Steelers have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

With odds of +8000, the Steelers have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has won twice against the spread this season.

One Steelers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Pittsburgh has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

With 263 yards of total offense per game (fourth-worst) and 403 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Steelers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year.

The Steelers are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 23rd, allowing 25 points per contest.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has four TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 60.6% for 803 yards (200.8 per game).

In four games, George Pickens has 16 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown.

In four games, Najee Harris has run for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores.

Jaylen Warren has run for 84 yards (21.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In four games for the Steelers, T.J. Watt has posted 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +500 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +10000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +3500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +75000 14 December 7 Patriots - +12500 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +3500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

