Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 5 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Steelers are 17th in the league. They are one spot below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.
- The Steelers have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- With odds of +8000, the Steelers have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has won twice against the spread this season.
- One Steelers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
- The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- With 263 yards of total offense per game (fourth-worst) and 403 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Steelers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year.
- The Steelers are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 23rd, allowing 25 points per contest.
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has four TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 60.6% for 803 yards (200.8 per game).
- In four games, George Pickens has 16 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- In four games, Najee Harris has run for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores.
- Jaylen Warren has run for 84 yards (21.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- In four games for the Steelers, T.J. Watt has posted 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+500
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|L 30-6
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.