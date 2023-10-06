West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardy County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Hardy County, West Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Hardy County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Tucker County High School at Moorefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Moorefield, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Hardy High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Romney, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
