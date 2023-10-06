There is high school football action in Marshall County, West Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Marshall County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    John Marshall High School at Keyser High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Keyser, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

