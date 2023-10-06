West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school football competition in Ohio County, West Virginia is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Shadyside High School at Wheeling Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wheeling , WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
