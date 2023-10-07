The Cleveland Browns at the moment have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Browns higher (11th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Browns currently have the same odds, going from +3500 at the start of the season to +3500.

The Browns have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.

One of the Browns' four games this season has hit the over.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Browns have the 21st-ranked offense this year (316.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking best with only 196.8 yards allowed per game.

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 15 points per game. They rank 22nd on offense (19 points per game).

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has four TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 63.7% for 678 yards (226.0 per game).

On the ground, Watson has scored one touchdown and gained 83 yards.

On the ground, Jerome Ford has scored one touchdown and gained 186 yards (46.5 per game).

Ford also has 10 receptions for 77 yards and two scores.

In four games, Amari Cooper has 18 receptions for 259 yards (64.8 per game) and one score.

In four games, Pierre Strong Jr. has run for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one score.

On defense, Myles Garrett has helped lead the way with 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +3500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +8000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +500 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +75000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +8000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +30000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +10000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +3500

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.