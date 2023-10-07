Currently the Washington Commanders are 25th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +3500

+3500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Commanders are 25th in the league. They are three spots below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

The Commanders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +15000, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire league.

The Commanders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has won twice against the spread this year.

There have been three Commanders games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Washington has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Commanders rank 17th in total offense (323.8 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (372.2 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Commanders have the 19th-ranked scoring offense this year (21.8 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst with 32 points allowed per game.

Commanders Impact Players

Sam Howell has six touchdown passes and six picks in five games, completing 68.6% for 1,349 yards (269.8 per game).

Howell also has run for 101 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has scored three TDs and gained 271 yards (54.2 per game).

In the passing game, Robinson has scored one time, with nine catches for 88 yards.

Curtis Samuel has 23 receptions for 243 yards (48.6 per game) and one TD in five games.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, hauling in 25 balls for 261 yards (52.2 per game).

Montez Sweat has posted 18 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended in five games for the Commanders.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +75000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +700 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears L 40-20 +30000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +10000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +20000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +12500 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +20000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +900 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +500 18 January 7 Cowboys - +900

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.