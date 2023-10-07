Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats go head to head at 10:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Trojans. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

USC vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+21) Under (71.5) USC 40, Arizona 23

Week 6 Predictions

USC Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

The Trojans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

USC is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

The Trojans have played five games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 71.5 points, 4.4 more than the average point total for USC games this season.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

No Wildcats four games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average total for Arizona games this year is 10.5 less points than the point total of 71.5 in this outing.

Trojans vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 53.6 24.2 59.3 17.3 45.0 34.5 Arizona 27.6 19.0 31.0 14.7 22.5 25.5

