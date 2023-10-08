At Acrisure Stadium in Week 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be lined up against the Baltimore Ravens pass defense and Geno Stone. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 32.3 8.1 31 84 7.54

George Pickens vs. Geno Stone Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens leads his team with 263 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Through the air, Pittsburgh is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking eighth-last in the NFL with 737 total passing yards (184.3 per game). It also ranks 25th in yards per attempt (5.6).

The Steelers' offensive attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 62 points (15.5 per game).

Pittsburgh, which is averaging 33 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Steelers rank 20th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 14 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 77.8%.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 21 tackles and two passes defended.

In the air, Baltimore has conceded 673 passing yards, or 168.3 per game -- that's the third-lowest amount in the NFL.

The Ravens' points-against average on defense is third-best in the league, at 14.5 per game.

No player has racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Baltimore this season.

Two players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.

George Pickens vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

George Pickens Geno Stone Rec. Targets 30 9 Def. Targets Receptions 16 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.4 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 263 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.8 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 119 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

