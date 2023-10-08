Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're looking for Pickett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Pickett's season stats include 803 passing yards (200.8 per game). He is 77-for-127 (60.6%), with four TD passes and four interceptions, and has 10 carries for 18 yards.

Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Pickett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 77 127 60.6% 803 4 4 6.3 10 18 0

Pickett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0

