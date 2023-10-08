Kenny Pickett vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 5: Steelers vs. Ravens Preview, Stats
With the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) squaring off on October 8 at Acrisure Stadium, Lamar Jackson and Kenny Pickett will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Kenny Pickett vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup
|Kenny Pickett
|2023 Stats
|Lamar Jackson
|4
|Games Played
|4
|60.6%
|Completion %
|74.3%
|803 (200.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|794 (198.5)
|4
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Interceptions
|1
|18 (4.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|220 (55.0)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|4
Ravens Defensive Stats
- This season, the Ravens rank third in the NFL with 14.5 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank third in total yards allowed with 260.8 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks third in the league with 673 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with three passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Ravens are top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 370 total rushing yards allowed (92.5 allowed per game). They also rank first in rushing TDs allowed (zero).
- Defensively, Baltimore ranks third in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (30.0%) and 19th in third-down percentage allowed (40.8%).
Steelers Defensive Stats
