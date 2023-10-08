With the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) squaring off on October 8 at Acrisure Stadium, Lamar Jackson and Mitchell Trubisky will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Mitchell Trubisky 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 1 Games Played 4 60.0% Completion % 74.3% 18 (18.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 794 (198.5) 0 Touchdowns 4 0 Interceptions 1 0 (0.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 220 (55.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Ravens Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Ravens rank third in the NFL with 14.5 points allowed per game and rank third in total yards allowed with 260.8 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore's defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 673 passing yards allowed this year (third-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Ravens have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by giving up 92.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Baltimore is third in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 30.0%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 19th at 40.8%.

Steelers Defensive Stats

