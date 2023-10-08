Najee Harris was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Harris' stats can be found below.

Harris has season stats which include 210 rushing yards on 49 carries (4.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus four receptions on eight targets for 34 yards.

Najee Harris Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Harris 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 49 210 0 4.3 8 4 34 0

Harris Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0

