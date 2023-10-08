Pat Freiermuth did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Freiermuth's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Freiermuth has been targeted 13 times and has eight catches for 53 yards (6.6 per reception) and two TDs.

Pat Freiermuth Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Freiermuth 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 8 53 29 2 6.6

Freiermuth Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0

