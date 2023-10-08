Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Steelers Game – Week 5
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) hit the road for an AFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Ravens vs. Steelers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (14.4 points). Take the Ravens.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 68.6%.
- The Ravens have won two of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- This season, the Steelers have been the underdog three times and won two of those games.
- Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-4.5)
- The Ravens have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Steelers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- The two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game, 40.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game (39.5) than this game's over/under of 38 points.
- The Ravens have combined with their opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- One of the Steelers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
