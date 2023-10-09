As of October 9 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, put them 24th in the NFL.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +3500

+3500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds (+15000) place them 24th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 29th.

The Commanders have had the 10th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

With odds of +15000, the Commanders have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has two wins against the spread this season.

Out of five Commanders games this year, three have hit the over.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Washington has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

Offensively, the Commanders rank 18th in the NFL with 323.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (372.2 yards allowed per contest).

With 32.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have had to lean on their 17th-ranked offense (21.8 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Commanders Impact Players

In five games, Sam Howell has thrown for 1,349 yards (269.8 per game), with six TDs and six INTs, and completing 68.6%.

On the ground, Howell has scored one touchdown and picked up 101 yards.

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has scored three TDs and accumulated 271 yards (54.2 per game).

Also, Robinson has nine receptions for 88 yards and one TD.

In five games, Curtis Samuel has 23 receptions for 243 yards (48.6 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, hauling in 25 balls for 261 yards (52.2 per game).

On defense, Montez Sweat has helped set the tone with 19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended in five games.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +25000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +650 5 October 5 Bears L 40-20 +75000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +30000 8 October 29 Eagles - +650 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +20000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +30000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1200 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +10000 17 December 31 49ers - +450 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1200

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.