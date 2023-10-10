The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) heading into their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) currently features two players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Jake Guentzel LW Out Ankle

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Pittsburgh was 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.

Chicago allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the league.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5

