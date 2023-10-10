Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) at PPG Paints Arena sees the Penguins as heavy home favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+185). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -225.

Chicago has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +185.

